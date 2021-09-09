The Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society will have a rhizome sale Sept. 18.
The sale will be from 10 a.m. until closing at Bedrock Nursery, 1802 NW 67th.
Early fall is the time to plant iris rhizomes for the next spring.
