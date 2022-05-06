Two retired Comanche County educators were honored last month for their lifetime contributions to the teaching profession.
Robert Thompson and Cindy Riddle were among 15 former educators who were recognized by the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association.
Thompson, a native of Fletcher, began his teaching career in 1963 in Sterling where he taught geography and history. He also developed the music program for Sterling Schools. In 1964, he moved to Lawton and taught at Westwood, Taft, Will Rogers and Washington elementary schools before retiring in 1987.
Thompson, who has a bachelor’s in music with an organ minor, continues to play organ and piano at Liberty Heights Chapel in Lawton.
Riddle has more than 25 years of experience teaching those with disabilities, including moderate to severe intellectual disabilities, multiple handicaps, learning disabilities, visually impaired, hearing impaired, autism and physically handicapped.
In December 1990 she received the Molly Pitcher Award from the U.S. Field Artillery. In November 1999 she was selected Teacher of the Month at Tomlinson Junior High School. In April 2007 she was selected Special Olympics Coach of the Year for the Great Plains Area of Oklahoma.
In addition to Riddle and Thompson, Jeanne McGowen of the Stephens County Retired Educators Association was recognized for her volunteer service. A special “Pioneer Volunteer of the Year” award was given to Jane Mershon, Comanche County, for her compassion, dedication and volunteer efforts in Lawton, according to a press release.