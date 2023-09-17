Michele Borba

Educational psychologist Dr. Michele Borba kicked off Cameron University’s triennial academic festival with a high energy presentation focusing on seven character traits that instill resiliency in children and adolescents.

 Photo courtesy Cameron University/

Resilence. That’s what it takes for children and adolescents to be successful in life, says educational psychologist Dr. Michele Borba.

The internationally renowned parenting expert kicked off Cameron University’s triennial academic festival, which carries the theme Care and Health: A Generational Approach, last week with a message aimed at parents, grandparents, teachers and anyone else who has the opportunity to impact the lives of the younger generation.

