The Great Plains Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 17 in the Prairie Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan Road.
The scheduled speaker is Charley Meadows, Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee, who will speak on Where Do We Go From Here? Reservations are required for lunch which is “dutch treat” and $12 per person. RSVP to President Betty Beall by calling or texting (303) 717-9238 or emailing gprw2007@gmail.com by noon June 14.
Republican men are welcome and may be associate members. Information is available on Facebook at Great Plains Republican Women.