UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.
City of Lawton officials report that repairs have been completed to a waterline feeding the Southeast Water Treatment Plant. City officials said pressure and water tower levels will be restored to normal through the night.
As of 8 p.m., water had been restored to residents along Northwest 67th Street, although repairs still are being made to waterlines broken in that area. City of Lawton officials said they had nine waterline breaks in that area, starting at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Residents in southeast Lawton, south of Bishop Road, may experience low water pressure today due to a break in the line feeding the Southeast Water Treatment plant.
The Southeast Water Treatment plant will shut down until proper repairs can be made. The water supply will be compensated by Medicine Park Water Treatment Plant for the duration of these repairs, according to a press release from the City of Lawton.
Water Distribution will make the necessary adjustments to ensure valving is such that water can be supplied to the east side of Lawton throughout the duration of these repairs as well.