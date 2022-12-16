OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, has refiled a bill that would grant students attending 4-H programs an excused absence from school so their grades will not be adversely affected.

House Bill 1006 would prohibit schools from marking students with an unexcused absence if they are participating in 4-H activities approved by the county 4-H educator. The student would be required to provide documented proof of their participation and must be given the opportunity to make up any missed work, according to a press release.

