Washington, D.C. — Oklahoma Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole has introduced the Can’t Cancel Your Own Debt Act.
This legislation would disqualify members of Congress from participating in federal programs enacted during their tenure to cancel student loans — whether established by executive order, agency action or an Act of Congress, according to a press release. It also would bar members of Congress from any service- or employment-based student loan cancellation for time served as a Member of Congress.
“The American people expect their representatives to act impartially and in the best interests of their constituents — not their own financial interest,” Cole said in a statement. “It is simply unconscionable that a Member of Congress making an annual salary of $174,000, paid for by the American taxpayer, could then personally benefit by voting to cancel the repayment of their federal student loans. Members of Congress collecting a six figure salary should surely be required to repay the money they borrowed from the U.S. Treasury.
“Members should not be voting for or advocating for legislation or executive orders that put their pocketbooks over policy. Indeed, it is corrupt, and I am introducing this legislation because a number of my congressional colleagues seem to have forgotten that. When members of Congress are pushing policies that selectively cancel certain types of debts and use thresholds that are tailored to their own situations, we must ask ourselves: who are they really fighting for?”