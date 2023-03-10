WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dist. 4 Congressman Tom Cole, R-Okla., vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget request submitted to Congress today.

“President Biden’s budget request to Congress once again misses the mark,” said Cole. “In a divided government, he must come to the table to negotiate and find common ground with House Republicans. Unfortunately, he has chosen not to do so. Once again, he has proposed too much domestic spending and not enough defense spending.

