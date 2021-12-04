Renee Roach, assistant registrar at Cameron University, will become the university’s registrar in January upon the retirement of Linda Phillips.
The appointment was approved by the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University, and Rogers State University Board of Regents on Thursday.
“Renee possesses the knowledge and expertise needed for this position as she has served as assistant registrar for over 15 years,” said Ronna Vanderslice, Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Renee has always been a staunch advocate for Cameron students. As Registrar, she will provide a seamless transition for this critical campus office and will continue to foster a student-centered environment.”
In her new role, Roach will oversee the Registrar’s Office, which maintains the academic records of all present and former Cameron University students and ensures that grades and credits are correctly recorded. The office is responsible for conducting official degree checks on all graduation candidates, awarding degrees and producing diplomas for graduates. Other functions include the preparation and publication of enrollment schedules and sending current and accurate data files to the National Clearinghouse on current students.
Roach joined the Cameron staff in October 1998 as assistant coordinator of student recruitment. In October 2002, she served as an admissions counselor in Cameron’s Fort Sill office. She was named assistant registrar in July 2004.
Roach is a three-time Cameron graduate, earning an Associate in Science degree in Business, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, and a Master of Business Administration degree. She is a past president of the Oklahoma Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, where she recently served as chair of the Nominations and Elections Committee.
She is the recipient of the 2021 Staff Award for Excellence in Service.