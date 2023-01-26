RUSH SPRINGS — The remains of the child’s body recovered Jan. 17 in rural Grady County near Rush Springs have been identified as those of Athena Brownfield.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) issued a statement Thursday afternoon confirming the news following notification from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office. The cause and manner of the 4-year-old’s death was not released and no additional information is being released due to a gag order put in place by the Caddo County District Court.
A memorial service for Athena was held in Enid Wednesday.
Two people who were not in attendance were her caretakers for the past two years, Ivon Neil Adams III and his wife, Alysia Adams. They are both in jail for charges stemming from Athena’s death and disappearance.
According to investigators, Alysia Adams said Ivon Neil Adams III beat the girl to death the night of Christmas 2022 at their home in Cyril. In the next day’s early morning hours, she said he took her and buried her on the land outside of Rush Springs.
Recovered phone data backed up the claim of Ivon Adams’ travels, according to investigators.
On Jan. 7, Ivon Adams took the couple’s four biological children to leave them with his wife’s family in Phoenix, Ariz., on Jan. 7. Athena’s 5-year-old sister, also in the Adams’ care, was left at the home, apparently alone.
The older girl alerted a postal carrier on Jan. 10 that she had been home alone. When it was realized Athena was missing, a large search was begun that lasted for days until the recovery of her remains.
Ivon Adams was taken into custody in Phoenix, Ariz., on Jan. 12 following the issuance of a first-degree murder and child neglect arrest warrant. After waiving extradition, he made his initial appearance Jan. 20 in Caddo County District Court for the warrant allegations. He is being held on no bond.
Alysia Adams was taken into custody on Jan. 12, made her initial appearance for two counts of child neglect and is being held on $500,000 bond, records indicate.