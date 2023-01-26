RUSH SPRINGS — The remains of the child’s body recovered Jan. 17 in rural Grady County near Rush Springs have been identified as those of Athena Brownfield.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) issued a statement Thursday afternoon confirming the news following notification from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office. The cause and manner of the 4-year-old’s death was not released and no additional information is being released due to a gag order put in place by the Caddo County District Court.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

