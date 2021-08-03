Comanche County Relay for Life will be held Sept. 18 at the Cache High School football stadium.
This year’s event will be held from 5-10 p.m.
Those who are cancer survivors and would like to attend the event are eligible for T-shirts. Please contact Michele McDowell at 580-695-9997, or email mcdowell77.michele@gmail.com or contact Jessica Goodman-Upchurch at 580-284-4818 or email lawtonpenguin5@g.mail.com
This year’s survivor shirts are sponsored by local Relay for Life team — Torches of Hope (in memory of Wendy DeIorio) and a personal individual donation made by Joel Miles, Florida.