DUNCAN — The third annual Reining in the Arts event will be held Saturday in Duncan.
This free, family and pet-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway. The event includes free admission to the museum all day.
Reining in the Arts highlights and celebrates all art forms while supporting local artists. The event features two performance stages outside the museum, with an art stroll inside.
“What we love about Reining in the Arts is the vast and diverse talent from performers and artists right here in and around Duncan,” said Leah Mulkey, CTHC assistant director. “Reining in the Arts is a great opportunity for the community to gather and support all art forms.”
Reining in the Arts will include instrumental performances, bands, solo performances, Native American dancers, line dancers, cowboy poets, historical interpretations, and more.
“Last year, we expanded our event to feature visual art by talented local artists,” said Bailey Teakell, CTHC event and marketing coordinator. “We were so impressed by the amazing pieces each artist brought and we look forward to seeing what they bring this year.”
Art stroll artists’ pieces will be available for purchase. Their works include handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, paintings, pen and ink drawings, photography, sculptures, and more.
“We hope the community will be excited about the art and performances we will have,” Mulkey said. “We encourage everyone to join us and support these wonderful artists.”
2 Cajuns Food Truck, OkeOzark Winery, and Mo & Jo’s Concession are set to be at the event and selling their products.
Dave Young, a local kite maker, will be teaching two kite making classes during the event. Admission to the class is $3 and open to all ages. All supplies are included for the admission price. Class times are 11 a.m. to noon and 2-3 p.m.
“Dave is super awesome and I think our guests will really like working with him,” Teakell said. “Guests can reserve their spot in one of his classes by calling us or messaging us on Facebook.”
Crossed Arrows Alpacas and Fiber Mill will be making felted soaps with children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They also will have some of their products for sale.
“I think the children will enjoy making felted soaps,” Mulkey said. “It’s not only a fun activity, but they will also learn about alpacas and fiber, which is a great agricultural education opportunity.”
Reining in the Arts will be a day packed with entertainment and art of all kinds.
“Our lineup has a little something for everyone, which is why this is a great opportunity for our community to join together and immerse themselves in several art forms,” Teakell said. “We are honored to host our artists, performers, vendors, and guests.”