Winners of Reflections, a national PTA arts program, were honored last week. Winners will be judged at the State level and those winners will advance to National PTA competition.
Reflections winners are:
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 2:01 am
Dance Choreography — Primary: Annie Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park, Award of Merit; Anya Hearne, Crosby Park, Award of Excellence; Saylah Hearne, Crosby Park, Outstanding Interpretation.
Dance Choreography — Intermediate: Clayre Anderson, Woodland Hills; Award of Merit; Moly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park, Award of Excellence.
Special Artist — Visual Arts: Alanna Jones, Crosby Park, Award of Merit; Richardo Ayuyu, Crosby Park, Award of Excellence; Heaven Gonzales, Crosby Park, Outstanding Interpretation.
Visual Arts — Intermediate: Abigail Eskildsen, Crosby Park, Award of Merit; Mirande Le, Crosby Park, Award of Excellence; Amiah Allen, Crosby Park, Outstanding Interpretation; Za’Miriya Wright, Pat Henry, Honorable Mention; Hannah Morales, Almor West, Participant; Aliyah Hairston, Almor West, Participant; Kameron Lewis, Pat Henry, Participant; Tianna Nunez, Pat Henry, Participant.
Photography — Primary: Hayley Watson, Almor West, Award of Merit.
Photography — Intermediate: Sophia Perry, Crosby Park, Award of Merit; Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park, Award of Excellence; Clayre Anderson, Woodland Hills, Outstanding Interpretation; Grayson Henry, Almor West, Honorable Mention.
Literature — Primary: Molly Ghyayyeb, Crosby Park, Award of Merit; Marley Caldwell, Almor West, Award of Excellence.
Visual Arts — Primary: Annie Ghyayyeb, Crosby Park, Award of Merit; Aynslie Schwindt, Almor West, Award of Excellence; Hayley Watson, Almor West, Outstanding Interpretation.
