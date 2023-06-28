Flag

Correy Twilley, director and curator, Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility, shows off the 48-star flag sewn by POWs in a camp outside of Hiroshima, Japan. The one-of-a-kind artifact is just one of the items visitors can see when touring the facility June 26-29 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the TRADOC 50th Anniversary Week on Fort Sill.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill Public Affairs

This week, the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill are celebrating the 50th birthday of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

According to a release, there are multiple events at Fort Sill throughout this week. Several facilities will host open houses or tours, among those the Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility (ADA TSF).

