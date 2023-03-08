ALTUS — The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental team will conduct prescribed burns on Altus AFB property today through Sunday.
These controlled burns will cause visible smoke. There is no expected disruption of base operations or traffic closures during the burn dates, according to a press release.
The above dates have changed from the previously scheduled March 6 and March 11-12.
Prescribed burns are controlled fires set to an area to remove the natural fuels that may allow for an unplanned fire in the future, reduce harmful vegetation, and restore natural habitats.
The Air Force Wildland Support Module (WSM) plans to burn 918 acres on the Sooner South Drop Zone, located approximately 22 miles southwest of Altus AFB, and 36 acres on Altus AFB. Although the burnings will be conducted Wednesday through Sunday, the actual dates and times of burnings may vary depending on local weather conditions and the determination of risk factors by safety officials, according to a press release.
The Altus AFB fire department and Air Force environmental officials will be on scene to ensure the safety and security of the surrounding area during the prescribed burns.
Do not be alarmed if there is visible smoke on and around the base during these times.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Altus AFB Public Affairs at (580) 481-7700, or by email at 97amw.pa@us.af.mil.