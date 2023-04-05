Prescribed burns will be conducted in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct a prescribed burn today on the Marcy and Rush Units.

During the prescribed burn Rush Lake, Jed Johnson Lake, and the hiking trail to the Jed Johnson Tower will be closed for the duration of the burn. The access roads to Quanah Parker Lake, including the trailheads to the Little Baldy Hiking Trail and the Environmental Education Center, Osage Lake, and Burford Lake will be closed to refuge visitors during initial ignitions and will be re-opened when it is safe for re-entry. Additionally, Holy City Road will be closed during ignitions until smoke clears and routine traffic can safely resume, according to a press release.

