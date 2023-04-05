Prescribed burns will be conducted in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct a prescribed burn today on the Marcy and Rush Units.
During the prescribed burn Rush Lake, Jed Johnson Lake, and the hiking trail to the Jed Johnson Tower will be closed for the duration of the burn. The access roads to Quanah Parker Lake, including the trailheads to the Little Baldy Hiking Trail and the Environmental Education Center, Osage Lake, and Burford Lake will be closed to refuge visitors during initial ignitions and will be re-opened when it is safe for re-entry. Additionally, Holy City Road will be closed during ignitions until smoke clears and routine traffic can safely resume, according to a press release.
The Visitor Center will remain open; however, there may be periods throughout the day where smoke may impact the air quality in and around the Visitor Center. The refuge will make every attempt to keep closures and delays at a minimum to areas that are not directly impacted by the daily scope of work. Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance during the burn. During and after completion, residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days, to include the Doris Campground on the Refuge, according to a press release.
For the safety of the public and refuge staff, traffic control will be employed until the project is completed. Refuge visitors and residents should expect delays today from Holy City turn off on Oklahoma 49 and west along Oklahoma 49 to Boulder Road/Oklahoma 49 intersection.
Prescribed burns are implemented under a strict set of guidelines and weather parameters to provide for public and firefighter safety and to limit potential smoke impacts to residents and visitors in the area. Burns will take place when wind conditions avoids sending smoke into populated or smoke sensitive areas. If predicted and actual weather conditions do not meet the prescribed plan parameters, the burns will be rescheduled, according to a press release.
Prescribed burning is a habitat management tool commonly used on federal, state, and private lands in Oklahoma and across the country. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service uses prescribed burning to restore and revitalize refuge ecosystems, reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfires, and to control invasive plants like Old World Bluestem. Implementation of this plan helps the refuge preserve and maintain natural environmental processes that support a variety of plant communities and promote forage utilization by bison, elk and deer.
If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, Facebook, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.