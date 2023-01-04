Prescribed burns to be held in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Recent weather conditions have presented an opportunity for wildland fire staff to conduct much needed burns in and around the Headquarters area, corrals and on the west end of the refuge on the south and west sides of Indiahoma Road, according to a press release.
During the prescribed burn, driving through sections of Indiahoma Road from the Indiahoma Gate to refuge Headquarters and sections of Oklahoma 49 from Panther Creek to Pinchot Gate may be delayed due to smoke and fire operations.
For the safety of the public and refuge staff, traffic control may be employed until the project is completed, potentially causing delays for refuge visitors and local residents. Refuge officials said every attempt will be made to keep closures at a minimum and to areas that are directly impacted by the daily scope of work. Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance during the burn. After completion, residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days. The burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations and visitors must not enter areas with fires underway, refuge officials said.
Prescribed burns are implemented under a strict set of guidelines and weather parameters to provide for public and firefighter safety and to limit potential smoke impacts to residents and visitors in the area. Burns will take place when wind conditions will avoid sending smoke into populated or smoke sensitive areas, officials said. If predicted and actual weather conditions do not meet the prescribed plan parameters, the burns will be rescheduled, according to a press release.
Prescribed burning is a habitat management tool commonly used on federal, state, and private lands in Oklahoma and across the country. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service uses prescribed burning to restore and revitalize refuge ecosystems, reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfires, and to control invasive plants like Old World Bluestem. Implementation of this plan helps the refuge preserve and maintain natural environmental processes that support a variety of plant communities and promote forage utilization by bison, elk, and deer.
If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, Facebook, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at (580) 429-2197.