Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct a prescribed burn on today on the interior pasture near the Headquarters Corrals.
For the safety of the public and refuge staff, traffic control will be employed until the project is completed. Refuge visitors and local residents should expect delays today from Refuge Headquarters east along Oklahoma 49 to Burford Lake.
The prescribed burn is in the Special Use Area of the Refuge, but smoke will impact Oklahoma 49 from Refuge Headquarters to Burford Lake. Additionally, Boulder Road will be closed until smoke clears and routine traffic can resume. The Refuge will make every attempt to keep closures and delays at a minimum to areas that are not directly impacted by the daily scope of work. Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance during the burn. After completion, residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days.
Prescribed burns are implemented under a strict set of guidelines and weather parameters to provide for public and firefighter safety and to limit potential smoke impacts to residents and visitors in the area. Burns will take place when wind conditions will avoid sending smoke into populated or smoke sensitive areas. If predicted and actual weather conditions do not meet the prescribed plan parameters, the burns will be rescheduled. Several small units have been burned over the last several months in preparation for the this prescribed burn, according to a press release.