The Pregnancy Resource Center is looking for men and women with a heart for ministry to attend volunteer training.Qualifications include completing an application and attending a three-day training.Training has been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at the Pregnancy Resource Center, 319 C Avenue. A light lunch will be served.Male and female volunteers can serve four hours weekly, by-weekly or monthly.Call 580-536-4040 or email edirector.prc@gmail.com for an application to sign up for New Volunteer Training.