Pregnancy Resource Center sets new volunteer training Aug 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pregnancy Resource Center of South West Oklahoma will hold training in September for new volunteers.The center is looking for men and women to attend a three-day training from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11-13 at the Pregnancy Resource Center, 319 SW C Avenue. A light lunch will be served.Volunteers will be asked to serve four hours a week.Call 580-536-4040 or email jeanm.prc@gmail.com for an application to sign up for New Volunteer Training. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists