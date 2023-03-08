DUNCAN — Cleanup in Duncan continues after more than 40 power poles were damaged in a Feb. 26 storm.
As of Tuesday, 100 percent of the pole replacements should be complete. It will take more time to get all service entrance lines back up and streetlight fixtures replaced provided there are fixtures available through the supply chain, according to a press release from the City of Duncan.
Duncan Power continues to work on repairs to electrical service entrance wires to restore power to individual customers. Customers are asked to call 580-252-0250 to be placed on the repair list.
Individual repairs will vary depending upon access and debris. Planned or emergency outages may continue over the next weeks while repairs are done in order to restore power to those residences. The crews will work as safely and as quickly as possible to make the repair and restore power.
Public Works’ Clean Up will assist citizens beginning March 13 through April 6. Citizens may call 580-251-7782 to request tree debris pick up. Please be prepared to provide your name, address, phone number and describe whether it is a large tree or smaller limbs, so that crews bring the appropriate equipment. Only trees and tree limb debris caused by the derecho storm will be picked up, provided it is safe to do so, according to the press release.
Debris should be curbside for easy access by crews. The City asks that no loose dogs be in the yard during pick up for the safety of crews.
For those who can do their own clean up, please note that you must provide your driver’s license identification and your city utility bill to gain access to Waste Connections dumping station located at 5900 State Highway 7. Make certain that your load is properly loaded, tarped and tied down to enter the station according to their policy. Remaining debris may qualify for bulk pick up on your scheduled day.
For more information, contact Waste Connections directly at 580-252-1422.