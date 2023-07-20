Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW E, will sponsor a free Porn Seminar on Saturday.
Registration will be held from 9-10 a.m. and the seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Center.
“This seminar is important because it is not a topic always talked about, especially in church settings,” said Jeff Elbert, Celebrate Recovery minister at Cameron Baptist. “However, it is tearing marriages and families apart one-by-one. It’s also important to understand how porn taints reality and ruins relationships. This seminar is for anyone from someone who is currently struggling with some sort of sexual addiction or even people who are just curious to the harms of pornography.”
Keynote speakers include Jonathan Schlieper, pastor, Dayspring Community Church, and Carole Maxfield, certified sex therapist.
Breakout sessions will be held for men and women.
Breakout session topics for men are “Still a Struggle: Strategies for Success” and “The Affair of the Heart.”
In the “Still a Struggle” session, men will discuss personal attempts to curb the appetite for using pornography on a daily basis. In the “Affair of the Heart” session, men will use the Sermon on the Mount as a guide to help win the battle of addiction.
Breakout session topics for women include “Stepping out of the Secrets” and “How He Sees Me.”
The “Stepping out of the Secrets” session will deal with the isolation caused by private and secret struggles. The “How He Sees Me” session will be led by a woman who was a spouse of a sexually addictive and abusive man.