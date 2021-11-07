The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for residents who will be voting for a representative for Lawton City Council’s Ward 2 seat and deciding a bond proposal for Flower Mound School.
Other elections across the area include a county sales tax proposal in Caddo County, franchise elections in Fort Cobb and Hydro, and a board of trustee election in Blair.
In Lawton, the residents of Ward 2 are seeking a replacement for long-time Councilman Keith Jackson, who did not seek re-election because of term limits.
In that race, residents will choose between Kelly Harris and Mark Malone, the top two candidates, in terms of ballots cast, from a five-person field running in the municipal primary earlier this year. Harris is the founder and president of Oklahoma Mobile X-ray Incorporated, a medical services company. Malone retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years of service in logistics, and now serves as the maintenance division chief for the Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Sill.
Residents qualified to vote in the Ward 2 race are those who live in Precinct 13 North Side Baptist Church, 1715 Taylor; Precinct 19 Christian Church, 1802 Elm; Precincts 30 and 14, Abundant Life Christian Church, 509 Woodridge Drive; Precinct 31 Trinity Assembly of God Church, 202 SE 45th; and Precinct 32 Patterson Community Center, 4 NE Arlington.
The winner of Tuesday’s election will be sworn into office in January, along with Mayor Stan Booker, who won re-election earlier this year, and Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, who did not draw an opponent.
Flower Mound School District is proposing a $2 million bond issue to build and early childhood center and safe room. The project has been partially funded by FEMA, with the $2 million covering the district’s part of the financing.
The proposition would raise the property taxes in the Flower Mound district by 20 percent, officials said. The district will still have property taxes that fall below the millage for other school districts in the area, they said.
Caddo County will vote on whether or not to continue with an additional sales tax of one quarter of one percent to fund ambulance service in the county. The sales tax has been implemented in the county for more than 20 years, and must be voted on every five years, officials said. The new tax would go into effect July 1 and expire June 30, 2027.
In Blair in Jackson County, there will be an election for the unexpired term for Board of Trustees, Office Two seat. The candidates are Niki Graumann and Liz McGregor.
Residents in the Caddo County towns of Fort Cobb and Hydro will vote on granting a 25-year franchise to Public Service of Oklahoma.