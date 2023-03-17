DUNCAN — Several Duncan police officers were promoted earlier this week in Duncan.
Michael Davidson was promoted from patrol lieutenant to patrol captain and Special Response Team (SRT) commander on Feb. 9. As a 19-year veteran of the department, Davidson has supervised in several divisions of the department and is one of the department’s instructors for driving, defensive tactics, less lethal and active shooter situations. He is a dive team leader, as well as an assistant commander of the SRT, according to a press release.
Leland Parker was promoted from ancillary sergeant to ancillary lieutenant on Feb. 9. Parker is a 15-year veteran of the department and is instrumental in the installation of reporting software, radios, and communication systems for the department, ensuring all technology is current and providing excellent communications for all officers. Parker is one of the department’s firearms instructors, department range master, dive team member and serves as the assistant commander of the SRT Team.
Jason Egger was promoted from investigator to investigative sergeant on Feb. 13. Egger is a 19-year veteran of the department and acted as the department’s Task Force Officer for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in Oklahoma City for four years. Egger became an investigator in 2016, has acted as a K-9 handler and served on the SRT team. He served on the District Six Drug and Dangerous Crime Task Force and also attended the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Academy, according to a press release.
Mike Wilson was promoted from patrol sergeant to patrol lieutenant. Wilson is an 18-year veteran of the department and served as the department’s Task Force Officer (TFO) for the DEA in Oklahoma City for four years. He is a driving instructor, served on the SRT Team on Entry and Sniper operations, acted as a Field Training Officer and was a K-9 handler for the department.
Joe Lard was promoted from patrol master officer to ancillary sergeant on Feb. 21. Lard is an 11-year veteran of the department and is a member of the Advanced Accident Team. He served on the SRT for eight years and is the SRT Team Leader. He has been a K-9 handler, a member of the Dive and Rescue Team and is an active shooter instructor.
Suzannahe Smith was promoted from patrol master officer to sergeant on Feb. 28. Smith is a 10-year veteran of the department and was the department’s Task Force Officer for the DEA in Oklahoma City for four years. She is a LEDT instructor, defensive driving instructor, SRT hostage negotiator, FTO for the Department, and was a K-9 handler.