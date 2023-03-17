City of Duncan logo

DUNCAN — Several Duncan police officers were promoted earlier this week in Duncan.

Michael Davidson was promoted from patrol lieutenant to patrol captain and Special Response Team (SRT) commander on Feb. 9. As a 19-year veteran of the department, Davidson has supervised in several divisions of the department and is one of the department’s instructors for driving, defensive tactics, less lethal and active shooter situations. He is a dive team leader, as well as an assistant commander of the SRT, according to a press release.

