Lawton police are investigating a death Tuesday morning outside a northwest Lawton club as a homicide, the city’s first of 2023 and second near the location in just over two months.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to the area of 1825 Cache Road, near Aces & Eights Lounge, on the report of gunshots and arrived to find an unidentified person in the parking lot dead from a single gunshot wound, according to a statement posted to the Lawton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.