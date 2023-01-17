Lawton police are investigating a death Tuesday morning outside a northwest Lawton club as a homicide, the city’s first of 2023 and second near the location in just over two months.
Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to the area of 1825 Cache Road, near Aces & Eights Lounge, on the report of gunshots and arrived to find an unidentified person in the parking lot dead from a single gunshot wound, according to a statement posted to the Lawton Police Department’s Facebook page.
The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident as a homicide and will release more information as it becomes available.
It’s the second homicide associated at the location in just over two months.
Officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. Nov. 5, 2022, to Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road, on the report of shots fired, according to the Lawton Police Department. They arrived to find one person, Louis Lipscomb, wounded.
Lipscomb, 34, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to LPD.
If you have any information or witnessed anything with either of these homicides, contact the LPD Criminal Investigations Division at 580-581-3272.
You can remain anonymous and contact Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at 580-355-4636.