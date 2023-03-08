Have you ever eaten so many cupcakes that you’ve given yourself a stomach ache? Typically, after a few hours of discomfort, you would return to normal. But that’s not the case for Pinkalicious, a young girl who wants nothing more than to continue eating her pink cupcakes, despite warnings from her parents.
Eventually, Pinkalicious’ over-indulgence leads her to the doctor’s office, where she is diagnosed with Pinkititis — a condition that turns her entirely pink.
“Pinkalicious the Musical” follows the story of our protagonist as she must figure a way out of this pink, sticky mess.
Based on the popular children’s book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, which also inspired a show on PBS kids called “Pinkalicious & Peterrific”, “Pinkalicious the Musical” has found wide success, recently celebrating its 10th year off Broadway.
“When choosing a production for the annual student performance and children’s show, LCT likes to find material familiar to the students and teachers,” said Chance Harmon, executive director of Lawton Community Theatre (LCT).
“Often, the production is based on a popular children’s book that students have read or is in their current curriculum,” he said.
“Pinkalicious” will have four performances: three for children at registered schools, and a fourth open to the public.
“The student performances are sold out,” Harmon said, “but the public is welcome to join us on Thursday.”
One thing that separates this from other shows is that it is being performed entirely by children, aged 10-16.
“Anyone and everyone should come to the show,” Harmon said. “It’s a wonderful and affordable way for families to attend and see children performing live on stage.”
This performance is part of the yearly collaboration between Lawton Community Theatre and The City of Lawton.
“(We) have collaborated on the student performance project for years,” Harmon said. “The inspiration came from the understanding of a need to expose children to theater.
“Most children who attend the student performance have never experienced a live theater event.”
But why only one performance?
“The grant funds are allocated, in part, from The Oklahoma Arts Council and The National Endowment of the Arts,” Hamon explained. “The funds allocation only covers the cost of a one-day performance.”