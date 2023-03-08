Have you ever eaten so many cupcakes that you’ve given yourself a stomach ache? Typically, after a few hours of discomfort, you would return to normal. But that’s not the case for Pinkalicious, a young girl who wants nothing more than to continue eating her pink cupcakes, despite warnings from her parents.

Eventually, Pinkalicious’ over-indulgence leads her to the doctor’s office, where she is diagnosed with Pinkititis — a condition that turns her entirely pink.

