The U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in individuals 16 and up on Monday.
The Pfizer vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full approval from the FDA. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all continue to be available to individuals 12 and up under emergency use authorization.
“This approval won’t affect the way the Oklahoma State Department of Health distributes or administers the Pfizer vaccine in our state. That said, we’re excited to share this news to help encourage greater vaccine uptake during this critical time,” The Oklahoma State Department of Health said in a press release on Monday in response to the approval.
The Pfizer vaccine has been available since Dec. 11, 2020, under emergency use authorization. These authorizations allow for the use of certain medical products that may be useful in preventing, diagnosing or treating a disease during public health emergencies.
“We’re very encouraged by the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine,” Brandie Combs, regional director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Region 5, said.
The Comanche County Health Department will continue to offer vaccine clinics with all three vaccines available. Individuals seeking their first, second or booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are invited to attend the clinics.
“We hope that this approval gives confidence to those who were on the fence about the vaccines to go out and get vaccinated,” Combs said.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free regardless of insurance coverage. The Comanche County Health Department will host vaccinations drive-through clinics from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Comanche County Expo Center, 920 S. Sheridan.
Vaccinations also are available at every county health department in the state and some local pharmacies and doctors’ offices throughout the area. To find a location to get vaccinated, visit vaccines.gov