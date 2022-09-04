Caddo Research Station peanut and cotton field tour

The Caddo Research Station Peanut and Cotton Field Day will take place on Sept. 15 with researchers sharing the latest research projects and discoveries for peanut and cotton crops. Cotton is Oklahoma’s fourth largest export behind oil, gas and wheat.

 Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services

STILLWATER — The Caddo Research Station in Fort Cobb will host a peanut and cotton field day on Sept. 15.

Oklahoma State University and U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers will share crop information on their latest peanut and cotton research projects and discuss solutions to the challenges producers face, according to a press release.