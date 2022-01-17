Patterson Center closes for rest of the week Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patterson Community Center has been closed by the City of Lawton for the remainder of the week.Officials with the Parks and Recreation Department said the closure went into effect at noon today and would last through Friday, due to staffing shortages.Lawton's other recreation centers -- Owens Multi-Purpose Center and H.C. King Center -- will remain operational.Information is available by calling the Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists