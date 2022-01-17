Patterson Community Center has been closed by the City of Lawton for the remainder of the week.

Officials with the Parks and Recreation Department said the closure went into effect at noon today and would last through Friday, due to staffing shortages.

Lawton's other recreation centers -- Owens Multi-Purpose Center and H.C. King Center -- will remain operational.

Information is available by calling the Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.

Recommended for you