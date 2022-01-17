Patterson Community Center will open at 9 a.m. today and Wednesday. The center will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Officials with the Parks and Recreation Department said the closure will go into effect Thursday and would last through Friday, due to staffing shortages.

Lawton's other recreation centers -- Owens Multi-Purpose Center and H.C. King Center -- will remain operational.

Information is available by calling the Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.