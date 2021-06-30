DUNCAN — The Chisholm Trail Municipal Band will perform its traditional kickoff to the Independence Day celebrations with a concert in the park at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fuqua Park gazebo in Duncan.
The 45-member band, under the direction of Wayne White, will share the venue with a 35-member community choir under the direction of David Briscoe.
The Stephens County Honor Guard will present colors at the beginning of the concert, and a community choir will sing along with some of the familiar patriotic numbers.
Concert attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, bottles of water, and use bug repellant. Additional parking is available at Fuqua Park in the lot south of the museums. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Duncan High School Auditorium with parking available in the main high school lot.