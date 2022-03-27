“Know No Limits.” That’s the mantra of Oz Sanchez, motivational speaker, retired Marine, Paralympian, Kona Ironman finisher and seven-time world champion, and keynote speaker for CU’s seventh annual Inclusion and Leadership Summit on Friday, April 1.
The half-day conference will take place virtually from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is available to the public at no charge.
Pre-registration is required and can be completed online at https://www.cameron.edu/Summit. Registrants will receive a Zoom link to the sessions they wish to attend.
The summit will kick off at 11 a.m. with “An Indigenous Perspective of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP)” featuring CU students Cindy Famero, Daviaann Conneywerdy, Franky Dicinto, Cindy Famero and Sissy Singleton, members of CU’s Native American Student Association. They will examine MMIP, how it impacts their lives, and resources for those who wish to help.
At noon, Sanchez will present the keynote address, “Know No Limits.” He will share his inspirational story of how he faced and successfully overcame adversity following the realization that achieving successfully change inevitably means overcoming and growing from life’s supposed obstacles. A Marine veteran, Sanchez suffered a spinal cord injury that left him with near complete paralysis of the lower extremities. He fell into a deep depression and all but gave up on finding happiness for five years, according to a press release.
Following some soul searching, he chose to redefine himself, earning a college degree, actively pursuing sports, mentoring wounded veterans and sharing his story to motivate and inspire those suffering from depression or struggling with life’s challenges. Sanchez believes that with passion and purpose, there is no obstacle that can stop us, according to the press release.
At 1 p.m., social justice and anti-racism activist Joseph Oteng will present “People of Color and Mental Health,” an examination of the significant historical, structural and interpersonal factors that cause mental health disparities by race. His goal it to help listeners design strategies to optimize mental health and support the mental health of their communities, according to the press release.
The summit will conclude with a 3 p.m. presentation by representatives from the Lawton Business Women and the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women. During “Empowering Women to Leadership Positions through Mentorship,” the panelists will discuss ways in which mentorship can help cultivate the courage to lead.
The Inclusion and Leadership Summit is presented by Cameron University’s Office of Student Development and is made possible by CU Lectures and Concerts.
For more information, call 580-581-2209 or email student_development@cameron.edu.