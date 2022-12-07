Parade, Frost Your Fanny winners named in Lawton Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Superior Roofing won best overall float in the Holiday in the Park Christmas Parade contest.Best Theme went to Whittier Elementary School, Most Creative to Cool It and Honorable Mention to MacArthur Middle School.Frost Your Fanny winners are: first place female, Alyssa Cochrane; first place male, Justin Hill; and first place 12 and under, Kason Puletasi. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists