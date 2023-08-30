The Salvation Army pantry

Becky Rajeski, left, and Rebecca Munger look over the near-empty shelves at The Salvation Army on Tuesday. A tight economy is being blamed for an increase in clients and a decrease in donations.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Josh and his wife Jessie received a box of food supplies Tuesday afternoon from The Salvation Army, but those supplies may not be available much longer.

The Salvation Army has seen a surge in families needing assistance this summer, especially such basic services as food, officials say. From June to August, the organization gave out 420 boxes of food to local families.

