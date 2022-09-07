Painting by Cameron University professor chosen for exhibit

“Bring it on, After Goya,” a painting by Cameron University assistant professor of art Jack Crouch, has been selected for inclusion in the Hilliard Gallery’s Contemporary Social Realism exhibition.

 Courtesy photo

“Bring it on, After Goya,” a painting by Cameron University assistant professor of art Jack Crouch, has been selected for inclusion in the Hilliard Gallery’s Contemporary Social Realism exhibition.

Crouch’s oil painting is one of 21 pieces selected for the national juried exhibit, which will be on display at the Kansad City, Mo., gallery through Oct. 26.

Recommended for you