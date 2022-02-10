OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, has been selected by the Millennial Action Project as one of two leaders of the bipartisan 2022 Criminal Justice Reform (CJR) Advisory Council.
The CJR Advisory Council aims to bring together legislative leaders and policy experts to collaborate on innovative approaches to create better outcomes for those involved in the criminal justice system, including examining criminal penalties for offenses related to substance abuse and record expungement for certain convictions, according to a press release.
“I am honored to serve as a co-chair for the CJR Advisory Council this year,” Pae said in a statement. “Since I have served in the Legislature, I have supported common sense reforms to our criminal justice system that focus on rehabilitation and reintegration initiatives, along with reducing long-term recidivism. In the coming months, I look forward to working with legislators from across the country to brainstorm and collaborate on policy ideas regarding criminal justice reform.”
Pae will lead the group with Rep. Jamie Scott, a Democrat from Arkansas.
The CJR Advisory Council is organized by Millennial Action Project, the largest nonpartisan organization of millennial elected officials in the country. The group is dedicated to activating young leaders to bridge the partisan divide and transform American politics.
Pae also is a member of MAP’s Future Caucus chapter in Oklahoma, a bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators under age 45.