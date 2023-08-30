Board of Education protest

Tori Caswoll, a resident of Stillwater, protests with a sign and Guy Fawks mask before a meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education on Aug. 24 in Oklahoma City.

 Brent Fuchs/For Oklahoma Voice

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mike Howe knew he had to get in line early just to have a chance at one of the few seats at the State Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

So, the 74-year-old retired Tulsa Public Schools educator arrived before dawn in the hopes of urging the board to support public schools with the fate of Oklahoma’s largest district hanging in the balance.

Board of Education meeting

Former Tulsa Public School Principal Mike Howe was the first in line for the Oklahoma Sate Board of Education meeting  on Aug. 24 in Oklahoma City.

Recommended for you