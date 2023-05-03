The Cameron University Department of Business has announced the student recipients of departmental awards.
Students from each of the department’s degree programs — Associate in Science in Business (AS), Bachelor of Accounting (BACC), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership (ORGL), Master of Science in Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL) – were selected, as well as an award honoring the top research student in the department.
Isabella Dias Vasconcelos and Marshall Sadler, both of Lawton, were honored as Outstanding AS in Business students. Dias Vasconcelos is a junior who is pursuing a BBA with a concentration in finance. After completing a bachelor’s degree, Sadler plans to enroll at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and work towards a Doctorate of Ministry to become a pastor.
The Outstanding BBA students are Sarah Chappell, Lawton, and Shawn Rico, Altus. Chappell is considering pursing a graduate degree in business, as she enjoyed many of her business classes and she wants to further her education. Rico is a senior who has earned placement on the President’s or Dean’s Honor Roll every semester.
Students honored as Outstanding Accounting students were Shalei Okamura, Fort Hood, Texas, and Felica Ruiz, Duncan. Okamura plans to pursue a Master in Business Administration degree and to eventually sit for the Certified Public Accountant license. Ruiz has been accepted into the Master of Accountancy degree program at the University of Oklahoma, and she has accepted a position in the payroll department at Halliburton.
Gerard Hodge, Lawton, was named Outstanding Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership Student. He will pursue local management opportunities with Leidos, a local Department of Defense contractor, and is also considering corporate advancement opportunities.
The Outstanding MBA Student award went to Jasmin Campas, Wylie, Texas, and Kalen Haynes, Trophy Club, Texas. Campas plans to become a CPA and explore the career opportunities that certification can lead to. After completing a marketing internship at Fort Sill this spring, Haynes plans to begin his marketing career in the sports or communication news industries upon graduation.
Jodi Pagnanelli, Elgin, was named Outstanding MSOL Student. She hopes to return to the healthcare industry, a field she loves.
Honored with the Outstanding Research Student Award was Ellie Fellers, Northlake, Texas, who works for Cameron’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center. She is currently working on a project on cryptocurrency. Fellers will be pursuing a job in the financial sector in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
The Cameron University Department of Business is accredited by ACBSP, the specialized accreditation association for business education that embraces teaching excellence.