The Cameron University Department of Business has announced the student recipients of departmental awards.

Students from each of the department’s degree programs — Associate in Science in Business (AS), Bachelor of Accounting (BACC), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership (ORGL), Master of Science in Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL) – were selected, as well as an award honoring the top research student in the department.

