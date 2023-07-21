Otters ready for guests

In this file photo from 2020, River Otters Sam and Dean are ready to welcome visitors to the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center. The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center has plans to enhance the North American River Otter Habitat thanks to additional funding support from the McCasland Foundation.

MEDICINE PARK — The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center has plans to enhance the North American River Otter Habitat thanks to additional funding support from the McCasland Foundation.

“We need to repair normal wear and tear on some areas as well as make updates to enhance creature comfort for the otters and improve the viewing experience for visitors,” said Rainette Rowland, executive director. “With the recent addition of the pups River and Creek, we need to tweak the design of the night kennel area a bit to make room for them as well.”

