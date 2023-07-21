In this file photo from 2020, River Otters Sam and Dean are ready to welcome visitors to the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center. The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center has plans to enhance the North American River Otter Habitat thanks to additional funding support from the McCasland Foundation.
MEDICINE PARK — The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center has plans to enhance the North American River Otter Habitat thanks to additional funding support from the McCasland Foundation.
“We need to repair normal wear and tear on some areas as well as make updates to enhance creature comfort for the otters and improve the viewing experience for visitors,” said Rainette Rowland, executive director. “With the recent addition of the pups River and Creek, we need to tweak the design of the night kennel area a bit to make room for them as well.”
The enhancements will include a range of projects including replacing damaged wood, adding a concrete pathway, adding shade cloth to control light and improve the viewing experience, replacing polycarbonate sheets for the windows, updates to plumbing and electrical, and more.
The majority of the work will commence this Fall.
“It takes a lot of effort and resources to maintain these exhibits. We are so grateful for the continued support of the McCasland Foundation,” said Nicole Brown, deputy director. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
The otter pups River and Creek typically take swim lessons from 1-1:30 every Thursday in the Turtle Town area. Sam and Dean are available for viewing every day in the North American River Otter Habitat in the gardens.
“We appreciate the wonderful care the staff of the Aquarium gives to the otters and their habitat,” said Barbara Braugh, McCasland Foundation executive director. “The enhanced viewing and living area will make the otter exhibit more enjoyable for all.”