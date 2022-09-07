OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office will partner with the Oklahoma Press Association to host seminars on Oklahoma’s open meeting and open records laws in five locations across the state beginning Sept. 26.
This year’s seminars will feature Julie Pittman, General Counsel to the Attorney General of Oklahoma, and Thomas R. Schneider, Deputy General Counsel to the Attorney General of Oklahoma.
Pittman and Schneider will answer questions concerning the state’s open meeting and records laws and inform elected or appointed officials about their responsibility under the acts. They also will discuss requirements on access to public records and the conduct of public meetings.
A seminar will be held from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 24 at Cameron University. The seminars are free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required. The meetings were last hosted in 2019 and drew more than 500 attendees from state and local offices, school boards, public officials and residents.
Continuing education credits are available for attendance. Attorneys will receive three CLE credit hours. New school board members can get three credit hours from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, and new technology center board members can earn three credit hours from the State Department of Career and Technology Education. Law enforcement officials are eligible to receive three credit hours from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.