Cameron University's theatre program will conduct auditions for its next production, "SpongeBob SquarePants, The Musical".The auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the University Theatre.Auditions are open to anyone who is high school age or older. Those auditioning should bring 8-16 bars of memorized music and be prepared to move."SpongeBob SquarePants, The Musical" is the theatrical adaption of Nickelodeon's long-running animated children's show. The musical will be produced from April 20-23.