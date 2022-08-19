Online poll Aug 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here are the results of our recent online poll about wading pools.What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools?Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million? Yes: 29Replace them with spray parks. Yes: 107Take our new poll on if the City of Lawton should spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires at swoknews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists