Lawton police are investigating after someone was shot dead Saturday morning outside a northside bar.

Officers were called at 1:52 a.m. to Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road, on the report of shots fired, according to a statement posted by LPD’s Facebook page. They arrived to find one person wounded and a maroon Chevrolet Suburban that appeared to be where the incident occurred.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

