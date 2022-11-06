Crime scene tape and a shattered back passenger window to a Chevrolet Suburban offer evidence of the fatal activities around closing time Saturday morning outside Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road.
Under the sign of the Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road, a Chevrolet Suburban shattered by fatal gunfire shows evidence of the venue’s name living up to its origin as a poker term called “the dead man’s hand.”
Scott Rains/staff
Lawton police are investigating after someone was shot dead Saturday morning outside a northside bar.
Officers were called at 1:52 a.m. to Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road, on the report of shots fired, according to a statement posted by LPD’s Facebook page. They arrived to find one person wounded and a maroon Chevrolet Suburban that appeared to be where the incident occurred.
The injured person was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to LPD. No victim information or insight into the shooting’s circumstances have been released.
“The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident and will release more information as it becomes available,” said Sgt. Christopher Blessing, LPD information officer.
The Crime Scene Unit’s forensic truck remained at the scene into the afternoon as investigators collected evidence. Witnesses had already been transported to the police station for interviews.
The Suburban remained stationed at an entrance to Aces & Eights, its back passenger window shattered with a large hole where the gunfire appeared to enter.
The club’s name is derived from the poker hand famed Old West lawman Wild Bill Hickock was holding when he was shot dead at the age of 39 in a Deadwood, S.D., saloon.
The homicide will be Lawton’s 19th of the year.
Lawton detectives continue to investigate the Oct. 18 death of one person from what Blessing called a domestic incident at 1811 NW Taylor.
Police arrived to find two people injured and in need of hospitalization. One person died at a local hospital. No charges have been filed in this case.
Details of what led to the incident, cause of death, the victim’s identity and suspect information remain unavailable.
If you have any information about either homicide, contact the LPD Criminal Investigations Division at 580-581-3272.