Lawton police are investigating a Sunday morning wreck involving four vehicles that left one person dead.
The wreck happened around 2 a.m. in the area of the intersection of Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. Four vehicles crashed and there was severe property damage.
Images from the scene showed one car was crushed after being struck in the rear driver’s side. Another vehicle crashed into the traffic light pole on the eastbound Cache Road side. The pole had collapsed into the intersection.
Grubbs said the one unidentified person died. All others involved were medically released.
“The Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Division will be investigating the scene for some time,” he said Sunday. “We ask that you avoid the area of Northwest 67th and Cache until further notice.”