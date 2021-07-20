One man has been arrested in connection with a four-car vehicle crash that left one man dead over the weekend.
Lawton police have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal wreck as Jonathon Flores.
Nevin Whitis was arrested in connection to the accident, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. No further details were available.
The wreck happened around 2 a.m. in the area of the intersection of Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, according to Grubbs. Four vehicles crashed and there was severe property damage.
Images from the scene showed one car was crushed after being struck in the rear driver’s side. Another vehicle crashed into the traffic light pole on the eastbound Cache Road side. The pole had collapsed into the intersection.