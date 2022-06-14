Jason Poudrier is a blood donor whose own life was recently affected by a blood transfusion.
When Poudrier’s son was born in January, doctors determined the child needed surgery within 48 hours to artificially oxygenate his blood. Medical staff suspected that he was suffering from Meconium Aspiration after breathing in a mixture of meconium and amniotic fluid during delivery. This was causing his lungs to function below normal levels.
“During this time, we had to give permission for our son to receive blood as it was likely he would lose some during the surgery when they created the port in the side of his neck, just above his shoulder, where the ECMO machine would hook up,” Poudrier said.
Poudrier wasn’t thinking about the blood or who donated it at the time, but simply about his son’s survival. His son spent just over a month in the hospital before he was well enough to come home. Now, Poudrier is a repeat donor — one of a dwindling number.
Today marks World Blood Donor Day and the Oklahoma Blood Institute is still operating at critical supply levels, a level it has been at since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have maybe two days of blood on hand right now. We’ve never been so desperate,” Christi Chambers, the executive director of the Lawton-Wichita Falls branch of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, said.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is the sixth largest nonprofit blood collector in the United States and provides blood to 90 percent of the state’s hospitals.
Donations to the institute continue to suffer all-time low numbers as fewer and fewer people donate.
“When hospitals have trauma patients they can’t wait, they need that blood now,” Chambers said. “That’s why we like to have at least a five-day supply of blood on hand. Because you don’t know when those accidents are going to happen.”
Blood isn’t reserved exclusively for trauma patients. More than a quarter of the U.S. blood supply is used by cancer patients, according to statistics from America’s Blood Centers. Transfusions also are needed in 1 out of every 83 deliveries while pediatric patients used 450,000 whole blood units in 2019.
Shortly after his son arrived home, Poudrier struck up a conversation with Chambers at an event in Lawton.
“She asked when the last time I donated blood was. I thought about my son and the blood that saved his life. I thought about his roommate at Children’s Hospital who was born prematurely at just over a pound. I thought of the other newborns, the other babies, children and people that needed blood. I scheduled a time and donated,” Poudrier said. “My son is alive because others were willing to donate blood. I donated again last month, and will again, and again.”
Alongside blood, plasma and platelet donations are also at critical levels. Platelets are the most desperately needed donated blood product, Chambers said, because they have a shelf life of only five days.
“They have the shortest shelf life, but they are the most impactful donation,” Chambers said.
Chambers worries that repeated calls for donations may fall on deaf ears, and hopes that by helping individuals understand the personal impact of donations, like the donations that saved Poudrier’s son, she can encourage more donors to step forward.
“Any time you’re asking someone to donate something, the more you ask the less likely someone is to donate,” Chambers said. “But being able to tie it into a personal issue makes it more impactful.”
In celebration of World Blood Donor Day, the Institute is running a special blood drive through Friday called “Passion for Pints,” which is sponsored by Hiland Dairy Foods.
“You can come in and donate a pint of blood and get a pint of milk in return,” Chambers said.
Donors will also receive a single serving of ice cream, a shirt, a squeezable cow and be entered for a chance to win “milk for a year.”
“You know, milk actually has a longer shelf life than platelets,” Chambers said. “That’s why it is so, so important for people to donate.”
Rashaun Labeau was at the institute on Monday to donate platelets, something he has been doing every week since he learned how important the donations are.
“I had originally come in to donate whole blood,” Labeau said. “But then they told me about the shortage and how important platelets were, and about how they help cancer patients. So I’ve been donating them as often as I can.”
One new incentive Chambers touted is the institute’s mission Express program. The program will allow businesses that are unable to host a mobile blood drive to host come and go blood drives over a week at the institute.
Anyone looking for more information about donating blood, plasma or platelets, or hosting a blood drive, can contact the institute at 353-6451.