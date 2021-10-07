Imported beer, traditional German food and plenty of polka will return to the Comanche County Fairgrounds Friday with the 48th Annual Oktoberfest.
The event is typically a big draw for the fairgrounds, bringing in more money than nearly any other event. Each year, around 4–5,000 people attend the two-day festival. With the event scaled back this year Lindsay Henson, administrative assistant for the fairgrounds, said she wasn’t sure if the crowds would be back up to pre-pandemic levels.
“We had it last year and people showed up,” Henson said. “Friday night was great, Saturday afternoon was a little slow but it picked up Saturday evening.”
One complaint from last year’s festival was the lack of live music on Saturday afternoon, according to Henson. Hearing those complaints, she said this year’s festival would feature round-the-clock live music from two different authentic German bands: Alpen Musikanten and Aug Gehts.
“This is the first year that we will have two live bands; they’ll be playing all day on Saturday,” Henson said.
Members of Comanche County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) will sell desserts to raise money for their 4-H scholarship fund, as they have done every year. And of course, there will be plenty of traditional German food including the consummate favorites: bratwurst and sauerkraut.
While Henson wasn’t sure how much food was being cooked up this year, last year the festival ordered 600 packs of Bratwurst from Siegi’s Sausage Factory in Tulsa.
And of course, there is always the beer.
“We have several different German import beers,” Henson said. “We also have German wines, which is something people don’t always think about.”
One of the biggest changes to this year’s festival comes in the form of a roped off beer garden where alcohol must be purchased and consumed. No one without an ID proving they are 21 or older will be allowed into the beer garden, though they are still welcome to attend the rest of the festival.
“That’s a part of the state’s new beer laws. So the bar area will actually be sanctioned off from the rest of the festival and people will be carded at the booths,” Henson said. “There is a $3 entry fee, though kids 12 and under get in free. And of course if you are just getting to-go food you don’t have to pay. You can just walk in and head straight to the concession.”
Of course, festival-goers might want to stick around for more than just the food and beer, according to Henson. There will be door prizes, sponsored by Homeland, handed out by raffle drawings as well as contests for best dressed in both male and female categories.
This year’s Oktoberfest promises to be filled with music, fun and food, Henson said.