Transportation study

Drivers make their way along North Lincoln Boulevard near East Eubanks Street in Oklahoma City. A transportation study is underway to study implementing a per-mile tax instead of the current gas tax model.

 Mindy Ragan Wood/Oklahoma Voice

A state transportation study is examining whether Oklahoma drivers should be taxed per mile instead of at the gas pump.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is conducting the Fair Miles Oklahoma pilot project as a pay-per-mile alternative to the existing 20-cent tax that is added on to each gallon of fuel. The study was authorized in 2021 by the state Legislature and must be completed no later than Dec. 31, according to House Bill 1712.

