Voters will go to the polls today to decide whether recreational marijuana will become legal in Oklahoma.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts across the state, including those in Comanche County, to allow voters to decide the fate of State Question 820, a proposal created by the initiative petition process that would create a new state statute.
Voting yes creates the Adult Use Marijuana Act. If passed, the new law will govern everything from who could control the sale, manufacture, processing and growth of marijuana, to how revenues generated by sales would be used. The provisions will go into effect 90 days after voter approval.
The law makes recreational use, sale, growth and processing legal for persons age 21 and older (unlike medical marijuana, buyers would not need a state-issued card). The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority would be given the authority to oversee the business aspects of the drug, just as it already regulates medical marijuana.
The law specifies a 15 percent excise tax on recreational sales, with the resulting revenue directed to five specific categories of use. Local governments would be permitted to enact some regulations on activities related to recreational use.
All sales of recreational marijuana would be subject to a 15 percent excise tax (the excise tax for medical marijuana would remain at 7 percent). Resulting revenues would be put into the Oklahoma Marijuana Revenue Trust Fund and allocated under a specific formula: 30 percent to the State General Revenue Fund; 30 percent to grants to public schools to support programs designed to prevent and reduce substance abuse, and improve student retention and performance; 20 percent to grants to agencies and non-profits to increase access to drug addiction treatment programs; 10 percent to the State Judicial Revolving Fund; and 10 percent to municipalities or counties where sales occur.
The law also would allow those sentenced, pleading guilty or nolo contendere, or still serving time for activities legalized under the law to petition for release or expunge their records.