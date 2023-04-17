OKLAHOMA CITY — Two pieces of legislation designed to help improve school safety could be heard on the Oklahoma House floor in coming weeks after winning approval from House committees.
Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber, presented Senate Bill 100 to the House Common Education Committee and Senate Bill 101 to the House Appropriations and Budget Committee. Both bills, by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, were approved unanimously.
SB 100 requires every school district to undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment from the Oklahoma School Security Institute or a nationally qualified risk assessor by July 1, 2026, and every five years after. The assessment must include recommendations for improving school security.
Under SB 100, a district, university or CareerTech must undergo a risk assessment in order to be eligible for an Oklahoma School Security Grant. If a school receives a School Security grant, it must spend grant money on items recommended by the risk assessor or provide de-escalation and behavioral threat assessment training to employees.
SB 101 requires the State Dept. of Education to establish the School Resource Officer Grant Program, which will provide rural and underserved schools with startup grants for school resource officer programs. The measure requires any school resource officer participating in the grant program to complete the active shooter emergency response training provided by CLEET.
To qualify for a grant, a public school must employ a school resource officer or enter into a contract or memorandum of understanding with a local law enforcement agency, and provide 50 percent matching funds, which may be provided in partnership with a local law enforcement agency.